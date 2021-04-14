Japan, IAEA to Cooperate in Monitoring Fukushima N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency Wednesday agreed to discuss details of the IAEA's support a day after Tokyo announced a decision to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

In a teleconference with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama asked the agency to send a review mission, support environmental monitoring and disseminate related information to the international community.

The Japanese government plans to accept the review mission around this summer, sources familiar with the matter said.

The government thinks that the IAEA's support will help it win domestic and international understanding of the radioactive water release plan.

The Japanese decision to release the water drew backlash from local fishermen as well as neighboring South Korea and China. Grossi told Kajiyama that many people outside Japan are satisfied with the decision.

