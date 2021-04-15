Osaka Schools Asked to Suspend Club Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided Wednesday to ask elementary, junior high and high schools, and universities in the western Japan prefecture to suspend club activities in principle from Thursday to curb novel coronavirus infections.

Schools will also be asked to actively use online lessons.

The requests will remain in place until May 5. The measures are in response to a spike in infections among young people, apparently due to the spread of variant strains of the novel coronavirus.

In the prefecture, infection clusters have been confirmed among members of clubs mainly for indoor sports, such as volleyball and basketball. "Infections are increasing especially among young people possible because mutant strains of the virus are spreading," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a meeting of the prefectural government's coronavirus response headquarters on Wednesday.

At the meeting, participants also decided to call on residents of the prefecture afresh to avoid unnecessary outings. During the period until May 5, prefectural government officials will visit downtown areas in the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital, and other municipalities at night to ask people to refrain from going out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]