U.S. Firm Predicts Japan to Net 34 Gold Medals at Tokyo Games

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. data giant Gracenote predicted on Wednesday that Japan will win a record 34 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The forecast came 100 days before the opening ceremony for the summer games.

According to the company’s projection of the number of medals won by participating countries and regions, Japan is expected to bag the third-largest gold medal total, behind the United States at 43 and China at 38.

Japan’s current record for most first-place finishes stands at 16, marked at the 1964 Tokyo Games and the 2004 Athens Games.

Gracenote also predicted that Japan will clinch 16 silver medals and nine bronze medals, bringing the total medal tally to 59.

