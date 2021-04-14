Japan Medical Society Urges Early Declaration of COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa urged the government on Wednesday to declare a fresh state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, describing the ongoing domestic spread of infections as a "fourth wave."

"An early emergency declaration is necessary," Nakagawa told a regular press conference.

The call came amid fears of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases if movements of people increase further, with the Golden Week holiday period to start from later this month.

The medical association head said the medical system in the western prefecture of Osaka is beginning to collapse, making it difficult for people there to receive proper medical treatment when necessary.

In Osaka, the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday topped 1,000 for the second successive day.

