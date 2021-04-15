Japan Govt Withdraws Fukushima Tritium Mascot after Backlash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has withdrawn a flyer and video that depicted tritium in treated radioactive water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant as a cuddly mascot character.

Initially released on Tuesday, the flyer and video titled "Three things we want you to know about ALPS-treated water" were created in an attempt to ease the public's concern over the treated water, which is set to be released into the ocean under a recently decided government plan.

ALPS, or advanced liquid processing system, removes most of the radioactive materials, but not tritium, from contaminated water at the power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

"There is no need to worry about health risks from tritium," the flyer and video with an illustration of the tritium character said, explaining that the substance does not accumulate in the human body because it is excreted.

But the depiction was criticized as insensitive. The plan to release the treated water into ocean has drawn strong opposition from fishers who are concerned about possible reputational damage to seafood.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]