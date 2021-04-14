Kanagawa to Request COVID-19 Pre-emergency Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama/Kobe, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa indicated Wednesday that his prefecture plans to ask the national government to implement pre-emergency measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, came to 205 on the day, topping 200 for the first time since Feb. 6.

Kuroiwa had suggested that the prefecture would request pre-emergency measures if its daily figure rises to around 200.

"We're in the stage of requesting pre-emergency measures," the governor told reporters, citing a rise in new infections among people in their 20s and 30s, as well as the spread of coronavirus variants.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area, Saitama Prefecture is also considering asking for pre-emergency measures, while the measures are already in place in Tokyo.

