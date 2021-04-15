Lower House Constitution Panel Holds 1st Meeting in Current Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives' panel on the Constitution held its first meeting in the current regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday, restarting debates on a bill to revise the law on national referendums on revisions to the top law.

"Sufficient discussions have been held on the bill," which reflects revisions made in 2016 to the public offices election law, Yoshitaka Shindo of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said at the meeting of the Commission of the Constitution at the lower chamber of the Diet.

He called for the bill to be put to a vote promptly. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, an opposition party, voiced objections.

The bill, aimed at improving voter convenience in national referendums on constitutional revisions, was submitted to the Diet in 2018. Parliamentary discussions on the bill started effectively during last year's extraordinary Diet session.

The LDP and the CDP have agreed to reach a certain conclusion during the current Diet session, slated to end on June 16.

