IOC Bach Marks 100-Day Countdown to Tokyo Olympics

London, April 14 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach gave encouragement to Tokyo Olympics athletes on Wednesday, 100 days before the start of the sporting event, which was postponed by one year to this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Now the real countdown has started, and comparing it to an athlete, it is the final lap," Bach said in a message posted on the IOC's official website. "So, we need to get ready for the final sprint--with regard to the organization, but also with regard to the athletes. Now everybody has a clear vision of these games."

"The message to the athletes is 'Here we go!' It is just 100 days. These final days of preparations, I know from my own experience, are very, very important," said Bach, a fencing gold medalist at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Recalling his days as a fencer, Bach said, "Our coach gave us a good advice at 100 days to go to our Olympic Games."

Bach quoted his coach as saying: "Right now, we have discussed all the problems we may face when it comes to the Games. If anything comes up that we have not discussed before, it's not a problem." Calling on athletes to "get ready in this spirit," Bach said, "We'll be waiting for you in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 23," when the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games is slated to be held.

