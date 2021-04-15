Japan Eyes New Traffic Rules for Small Mobility Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel of Japan's National Police Agency released an interim report Thursday calling for creating new vehicle classifications for next-generation small mobility vehicles, such as electric kick scooters and autonomous delivery robots, to apply new traffic rules for them.

The panel of experts proposed classifying small mobility vehicles according to their size and maximum speed to set rules about where they are allowed to run, among other factors.

Based on the panel's final report on the new rules, which is expected to be compiled by the end of March 2022, the NPA plans to discuss revisions to the road traffic law.

Through its discussions, the NPA panel found that under the existing road traffic law, small mobility vehicles currently being tested on public roads, also including boarding-type robot cars, only can run in restricted areas and may not be able to exercise their abilities sufficiently.

In the interim report, the panel proposed designating mobility vehicles that are about the size of bicycles and run at a speed of up to 15 kilometers per hour, or about the same as bicycles, as "small low-speed vehicles." Electric kick scooters fall under this category.

