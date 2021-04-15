Tokyo Games Should Be Canceled If Pandemic Worsens: LDP Nikai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling party executive said Thursday that this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be canceled if the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

The comment by Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to make waves as the Japanese government has pledged to definitely stage the events.

"If it's the case that we can't take it anymore, we have to fully give up," Nikai said in the recording of a Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. satellite TV program, asked for comments about persistent concerns that infections could increase if the Olympics and Paralympics are held. "What would the Olympics be for if infections spread as a result of the games being held?"

But Nikai said at the same time that it is important for Japan to key up excitement for the Tokyo Olympics. "It's a big opportunity, so we want to make it a success," he noted.

Another LDP executive rebutted Nikai's comments, saying: "The Olympics and Paralympics will not be canceled. The events will take place."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]