Japan Hails Return of Coca-Cola Frozen in Time in Antarctica

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The National Institute of Polar Research on Thursday celebrated the return to Japan of canned Coca-Cola and chewing gum found in Antarctica after more than half a century on the continent.

Researchers held a ceremony for the return of the items, discovered by the wintering party of the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition last September, at the institute's Tachikawa campus in Tokyo.

The team discovered Coca-Cola, whose first canned version in Japan went on sale in 1965, and Lotte Co.'s Cool Mint gum, released in 1960, near Showa Station, the country's Antarctic research base.

Both items, believed to have been brought to the southernmost continent by researchers over 50 years ago, were sent back to Japan in February this year.

The recovered can requires a can opener to drink from it, Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. said, adding that no such old can is kept at the company.

