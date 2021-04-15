Japan Confirms Over 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 4,576 on Thursday, exceeding 4,000 for the second successive day.

The western prefecture of Osaka logged a record 1,208 new cases, marking its third straight day with over 1,000 new cases.

Across the country, 35 new deaths were reported among infected people, while the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus rose by 23 from the previous day to 631.

In Osaka, the number of severely ill patients climbed to a record 261, exceeding its 224 hospital beds for such patients. Some severly ill patients were treated at hospitals designated for patients with milder symptoms.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 729 new infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, posting the first daily count above 700 since Feb. 4.

