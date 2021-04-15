Tokyo's Coronavirus Cases Top 700 for 1st Time since Feb. 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 729 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday, marking a daily count above 700 for the first time since Feb. 4.

The latest seven-day average stood at 523.4, up 22.6 pct from a week before.

Of Thursday's cases, 203 were in their 20s, followed by 145 in their 30s and 122 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older totaled 83.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital dropped by four from the previous day to 37.

