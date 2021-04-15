Governor Urges Nonessential Workers Not to Visit Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday urged people not to visit the capital, where highly contagious coronavirus variants are spreading, unless they are medical and other essential workers.

"Except for essential workers, we want people not to visit and commute to Tokyo as much as possible," Koike told reporters after a coronavirus monitoring meeting.

The request came after Tokyo's serious coronavirus situation was highlighted in the meeting, with one expert suggesting that the virus might spread at an even faster pace. The metropolitan government has already been asking residents to avoid visiting other prefectures.

Koike also called on people and businesses to take existing containment measures, such as reducing the number of commuters to 30 pct of prepandemic levels through promoting telework and limiting shopping trips to one in three days.

In the meeting, the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Public Health gave an estimate that the proportion of N501Y variant cases has grown as high as 37.8 pct among all coronavirus cases in the capital.

