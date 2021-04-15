Suga Leaves for Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington Thursday to hold his first face-to-face summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In the White House summit set for Friday, the two leaders are expected to confirm cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

"I want to establish a relationship of trust with President Biden and make the Japan-U.S. alliance connected with the universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law stronger," Suga told reporters ahead of his departure.

He also said, "I want to show to the world the leadership of Japan and the United States to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific."

In the summit, Suga and Biden are likely to express opposition to China's coercive behavior. They will also discuss regional issues such as North Korea and Myanmar, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]