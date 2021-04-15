Japan to Add 4 Prefectures to COVID-19 Pre-emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to put Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures under the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage following a resurgence in infection cases there, officials said Thursday.

The government plans to add Aichi and some other prefectures to the pre-emergency list, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters. The addition of four prefectures will bring the total number on the list to 10, including Tokyo.

The four additional prefectures will be on the list from Tuesday until May 11. A final decision is expected to be made on Friday.

Governors of these prefectures will be allowed to ask restaurants and bars in designated areas to close by 8 p.m. Noncompliant businesses could be fined up to 200,000 yen.

On Thursday, the four prefectures asked the government to add them to the pre-emergency list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]