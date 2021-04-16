Japan Struggling to Keep Pace with U.S. over China Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is struggling to keep pace with the United States over an initiative to exclude China from the international supply chain in semiconductors, communications equipment and other items, due to its close trade and investment ties with the Asian neighbor.

The focal point of the summit meeting on Friday between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden is how their countries will break away from security and economic dependence on China.

The Biden administration is strongly vigilant against China becoming a bigger power.

A joint document, to be released after the summit meeting, is expected to include Japan-U.S. coordination in establishing a semiconductor supply chain that potentially excludes China and developing a secure 5G next-generation large-capacity wireless communications network.

In March, the leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India agreed at their virtual summit meeting to bolster their cooperation under the four countries' "Quad" framework.

