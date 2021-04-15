4 Men Die after Being Trapped in Tokyo Underground Parking Lot

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Four men died on Thursday after being trapped in the underground parking area of a condominium building in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

There was an emergency call around 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) reporting that some people were trapped in an underground parking lot.

Six people, all men, believed to be in their 20s to 50s, were trapped in the car park while working to replace corroded plaster boards of its ceiling, according to sources including Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department. The ceiling board replacement work began Thursday morning.

It is believed that shutters closed and the car park became filled with carbon dioxide emitted from a fire extinguishing device that was activated by mistake.

Of the six workers, one escaped on his own. The other five were rescued, but four of them were confirmed dead, and the remaining man is believed to be unconscious and in critical condition.

