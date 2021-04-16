Japan Adds 4 Prefectures to COVID-19 Pre-emergency List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced a decision on Friday to additionally put Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage to tackle a resurgence in infection cases.

The pre-emergency status for the four prefectures will be effective from Tuesday to May 11. They will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures already on the list.

The governors of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures will request that restaurants and bars cut their opening hours and close by 8 p.m. Administrative fines of up to 200,000 yen will be imposed on noncompliant businesses.

The government is also considering adding Nara, Wakayama and Fukuoka prefectures to the list, sources familiar with the matter said. Referring to Nara and Fukuoka, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a parliamentary meeting that pre-emergency designation will be made if necessary.

Ehime Prefecture is also considering asking the government to include it in the pre-emergency list. The government will act when necessary, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

