Panel OKs 4 More Prefectures for Virus Pre-emergency Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government received approval from a panel of experts Friday for its plan to additionally put Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures under the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage to tackle a resurgence in infection cases.

The plan will be formalized at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters later in the day. The pre-emergency status for the four prefectures will be effective from Tuesday to May 11. They will join Tokyo and five other prefectures already on the list.

In Saitama, north of Tokyo, the pre-emergency stage will cover the prefecture's namesake capital city and the city of Kawaguchi. Other municipalities to be additionally subject to the designation are the cities of Ichikawa, Funabashi, Matsudo, Kashiwa and Urayasu in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the city of Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, and two other cities in the prefecture--Kawasaki and Sagamihara--and Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, central Japan.

Under the pre-emergency stage, which is based on the revised special measures law on the fight against the novel coronavirus, the governors of the four prefectures will request local restaurants and bars to cut their opening hours and close by 8 p.m. Administrative fines of up to 200,000 yen will be imposed on facilities failing to comply with such requests or orders.

At Friday's meeting of the expert panel, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura issued a warning over the current situation, citing a report that highly contagious mutant strains of the novel coronavirus are expected to take the place of the original virus almost completely in the Tokyo metropolitan region, the Kansai western Japan region and the Chukyo central region, which includes Aichi, by the end of May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]