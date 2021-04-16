Suga Arrives in U.S. for Summit with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the suburbs of Washington aboard a government plane on Thursday for a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the U.S. capital on Friday.

Suga will hold talks with Biden at the White House from 1:30 p.m. Friday (5:30 p.m. GMT), followed by a joint press conference and the issuance of documents to highlight the results of their talks.

The two leaders will hold a tete-a-tete, joined only by interpreters, for some one hour before shifting to an expanded session.

This will be the first face-to-face bilateral summit for Biden since his inauguration in January.

Suga will deliver an online speech on Japan's diplomatic policy, at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank, on Friday afternoon.

