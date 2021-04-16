Family Remembers Victim on Kumamoto Main Quake's 5th Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Minamiaso, Kumamoto Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Family members of a university student who lost his life in a landslide caused by one of powerful earthquakes that hit mainly Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in 2016 mourned for him on Friday, the fifth anniversary of the main quake.

The family of Hikaru Yamato, then 22, observed five minutes of silence at around 1:25 a.m. (4:25 p.m. Thursday GMT), the time when the 7.3-magnitude main quake occurred five years ago, measuring up to 7, the highest grade on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, near the now-defunct Aso Ohashi bridge in the village of Minamiaso, which collapsed due to the quake.

At around 1 a.m., five people, including, Yamato's father, Takuya, 62, his mother, Shinobu, 53, and his older brother, Shogo, 28, placed flowers on an altar, made up of broken pieces of asphalt, on the side of a road overlooking a ravine where Yamato's body was discovered.

After placing Yamato's favorite chocolate snacks, carbonated drink and a pack of cigarette, the five lit incense sticks, with the weather growing chillier.

"I wonder if it was also cold five years ago," Takuya said. "I don't think my feelings (about Yamato's death) will ever change. Not in five years. Not in 20 years."

