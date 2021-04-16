Suga, Biden to Discuss Japan-S. Korea Ties: U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss ways to improve the relationship between Japan and South Korea when he holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington on Friday, a senior administration official said Thursday.

The deterioration in ties between Tokyo and Seoul "impedes all of our abilities to be effective in Northeast Asia, and I think the president will want to discuss this," the official said.

In the talks with Suga, the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign national leader for Biden since he took office in January, the president is also expected to "ask for an update and his view on how things stand" about the Tokyo Olympic Games planned to be held this summer, according to the official.

The meeting is designed to "build trust and confidence, and take our most important alliance to the next level," the official added.

The official also said that the two leaders will have in-depth discussions on issues between China and Taiwan as well as climate change.

