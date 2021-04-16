Japan Eyes Daily COVID-19 Tests for Tokyo Games Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering a plan to conduct coronavirus tests daily on all athletes competing in this summer's Olympics and Paralympics, Tokyo Games minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday.

The current plan is to conduct such testing at least once every four days during the competition period, but an increase in the testing capacity has made it possible to do more, Marukawa told a press conference.

Who will take the tests and how they will be administered are being considered, she said, citing coaches, managers, conditioning staff and people supporting the daily lives of athletes as possible targets of the COVID-19 tests besides the athletes themselves.

Also, coronavirus tests will likely be conducted every day during competitions to be held as Tokyo Games test events, she added.

