Japan Logs Over 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases for 3rd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 4,532 on Friday, surpassing the 4,000 mark for the third consecutive day.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases on the day, rewriting its daily record high and marking its fourth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases.

The daily count of new cases also hit a record high in the neighboring prefecture of Hyogo, at 510, and the central prefectures of Niigata and Ishikawa, at 40 and 35, respectively.

Across the country, 46 new deaths were reported among infected people, including 16 in Osaka. The number of infected people with severe symptoms stood at 670, up 39 from the previous day.

In Osaka, the occupancy rate for hospital beds secured for severely ill patients with the coronavirus reached 102.2 pct, as the number of such patients climbed to yet another record high of 274.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]