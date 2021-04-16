Osaka Logs 1,209 New Coronavirus Cases, New Daily High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases on Friday, rewriting its daily record high and marking its fourth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases also hit a record high in the neighboring prefecture of Hyogo, at 510, and the central prefectures of Niigata and Ishikawa, at 40 and 35, respectively.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 667 people as infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Of the newly infected people in the Japanese capital, 200 were in their 20s, 132 in their 30s, 119 in their 40s and 69 aged 65 or older.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally averaged 542.0 in the last week, up 22.9 pct from the preceding week.

