Tokyo Newly Finds 667 People Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's metropolitan government said Friday that it has newly confirmed 667 people as infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, logged 510 new coronavirus cases on the day, rewriting its daily record high. The central prefecture of Niigata reported 40 new cases, also marking a record high.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally averaged 542.0 in the last week, up 22.9 pct from the preceding week.

Of Friday's new cases in the Japanese capital, 200 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 132 among those in their 30s, 119 among those in their 40s and 69 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 43, up six from the previous day.

