British Asset Management Firm Unit Finishes Registration in English

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--British asset management firm Affirmative Investment Management Partners Ltd.'s Tokyo-based subsidiary has become the first company to complete business registration procedures only in English through an office to promote foreign financial firms' foray into the Japanese market, the Financial Services Agency said Friday.

The Financial Market Entry office was set up in January to handle all procedures from pre-application consultation and registration to post-registration supervision in English for newly entering foreign asset management companies.

The FSA aims to lure more such entities to realize the Japanese government's plan to make Japan an international financial center.

The British asset management firm, which fares well in so-called sustainable investing with emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors, forged a capital tie-up with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> in July last year.

Newly registered Affirmative Investment Management Japan Inc. aims to expand its investment advisory and agency businesses by brokering discretionary investment contracts between its parent and Japanese asset management companies, including those affiliated with Sumitomo Mitsui.

