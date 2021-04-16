Sri Lankan Mother Seeks Truth Behind Daughter’s Death at Japan Detention Center

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The mother of a Sri Lankan woman who last month died at a detention facility in central Japan run by the Immigration Services Agency demanded Friday that the authorities tell the whole truth about her death.

The deceased woman was Wishma Sandamali, 33, according to a support group.

Meeting the press from her home in Sri Lanka, Wishma’s mother, Sriyalatha, 53, teared up while saying that her daughter had been kind and liked living in Japan.

She then urged the Japanese authorities to give full explanations about why Wishma became ill at the facility in Nagoya and why she died there.

According to an interim report released by the agency, Wishma was taken to the detention center in August last year for illegal overstaying her visa.

