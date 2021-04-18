Japan Not to Concede on Sovereignty, Democratic Values: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday indicated Japan’s stance of not conceding on territorial sovereignty and democratic values, apparently mindful of China’s ramping up of its hegemonic position in Asia, including over the Senkaku Islands.

“We have no plans on making concessions on matters regarding sovereignty, and on universal values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” Suga said in an online speech on Japan’s diplomatic policy at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank.

The Senkaku Islands in Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa are claimed by China.

“We will argue what we should argue and strongly demand specific actions,” the prime minister, who is visiting Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, said, referring to China’s rising maritime assertiveness backed by military power.

At the same time, Suga noted that he will build a stable and constructive relationship with China, while cooperating with the United States and other allies on policies toward Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]