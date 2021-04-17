Japan, U.S. to Launch Partnership to Fight Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in their meeting at the White House Friday to establish a Japan-U.S. partnership to fight climate change.

The two leaders confirmed their countries' commitment to achieve their 2050 greenhouse gas emissions net-zero goals and raise their respective emissions reduction targets for 2030.

The moves apparently reflect the aim of Japan and the United States to play the leading role in a summit on climate change to be hosted by Biden from Thursday.

Observers say the significance of measures against climate change is growing not only from environmental perspectives but also in terms of security, with Japan, the United States, Europe and China racing to develop technologies to accelerate decarbonization.

Biden stressed at a joint press conference with Suga after their summit meeting that their countries will work on ambitious climate control measures. Suga said, "We confirmed that Japan and the United States will lead the global decarbonization."

