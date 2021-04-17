Suga Hints at Snap Election before LDP Chief Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday hinted at the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a general election before he faces a re-election vote as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in autumn.

"A politician won't last long without dissolving (the Lower House) and winning" a snap election, Suga told reporters in Washington when asked whether he will run for re-election as LDP president. "There will be many conditions."

The comments imply that the prime minister is assuming a Lower House breakup before the LDP presidential poll, which will be held by the end of September. The term of office for the current Lower House members is set to expire on Oct. 21.

Suga is visiting Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I strongly feel that (Biden) is somebody I want to work together with," the prime minister said, displaying his desire to win the general election and stay on as prime minister.

