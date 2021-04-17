Biden Snuggles Up to Suga amid China's Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden's welcoming of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Washington for the first in-person summit meeting since his inauguration served as a display of closeness with the East Asian ally, especially amid a growing need for cooperation in countering the rise of China.

Biden showered Suga with positive comments throughout their meeting at the White House on Friday.

"Yoshi, thank you for making the long trip to Washington," the president said to Suga, using the prime minister's nickname.

At the beginning of their talks, Biden welcomed Suga by calling the prime minister the "first foreign leader to visit me in my presidency."

"There's no substitute for face-to-face discussions," Biden said during his joint press conference with Suga, emphasizing the importance of building a personal relationship with the Japanese leader even amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

