Suga, Biden Agree on 4.5-B.-Dlr Investment in 5G, 6G Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday agreed that their countries will invest 4.5 billion dollars in total in developing technologies for 5G and next-generation 6G large-capacity wireless communications networks.

The move is aimed at countering the threat of China in the field of economic security.

The agreement, reached at the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting, is part of Washington's plan of devising a multilateral fund for developing such technologies, and the two countries will seek more participants in the initiative to establish a reliable communications networks.

The United States and China are in a race for dominance in the high-tech sector, with the Biden administration describing Beijing as Washington's "most serious competitor."

While avoiding mentioning any specific country by name, Japan and the United States said in a joint statement issued following the summit meeting that they will promote "trustworthy vendors and diverse markets."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]