China Strongly Opposes to Japan-U.S. Joint Communique

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Saturday expressed Beijing's opposition to a joint communique released after the previous day's meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We express strong concern and firm opposition to relevant comments" in the communique, which underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also reacted sharply against the fact that the joint communique showed grave concerns over the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

"Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang belong to China's internal affairs. The East China Sea and the South China Sea concern China's territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests. These matters bear on China's fundamental interests and allow no interference," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The Japan-U.S. joint communique, which took up a wide range of issues involving China, has "gone far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations" and is "harmful to the interests of a third party," the spokesperson also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]