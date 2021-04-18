Suga Asks Pfizer to Surely Supply Vaccines to Japan by Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. to surely supply coronavirus vaccines for all of those subject to Japan's vaccination program by September this year.

The prime minister made the request during a telephone conference in Washington with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

The CEO said Pfizer will proceed with discussions for surely and swiftly supplying the vaccines to Japan.

Suga is visiting Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, which were held on Friday.

With Japan lagging behind many other countries in COVID-19 vaccinations, the prime minister embarked on securing the required number of vaccines.

