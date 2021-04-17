Tokyo Reports 759 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's metropolitan government said Saturday that it has newly confirmed 759 novel coronavirus infection cases.

The daily count is the highest since the central government lifted its second state of emergency over the virus for Tokyo on March 21.

The western Japan prefecture of Hyogo found 541 new infection cases, its daily record high.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital stood at 569, up 24.1 pct from a week before.

Of Saturday's new cases in Tokyo, 239 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 156 in their 30s, 112 in their 40s and 73 among those aged 65 or older.

