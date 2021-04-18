S. Korea Conveys Serious Concern over Fukushima Water to Kerry

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, in talks with visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Saturday, expressed Seoul’s serious concern over Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Chung told Kerry that South Korea wants the United States to take interest in and join efforts to urge Japan to more swiftly provide related information to the international community in a more transparent manner, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Kerry’s reaction to the comment has not been revealed.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government decided to gradually release into the ocean the treated water generated at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, after diluting the levels of tritium in it to about one-40th of the state-set standard. More than 1,000 tanks built at the plant’s premises to hold the treated water are expected to reach full capacity in autumn 2022.

