Japan, U.S. Urged to “Stop Meddling in China’s Domestic Affairs”

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 18 (Jiji Press)--China reiterated its opposition to a joint communique released after Friday’s Japan-U.S. summit in Washington by issuing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement that urged the two countries to “immediately stop meddling in China’s domestic affairs.”

Issues related to Taiwan, the Senkaku Islands, Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region that were discussed in the summit “are purely China’s internal affairs,” the spokesperson’s statement, dated Saturday, noted. “We urge the U.S. and Japan to take China’s concern seriously, abide by the one-China principle.”

Beijing has released similar statements through the Chinese Embassies in Washington and Tokyo.

In the joint communique, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and showed grave concerns over the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region. The two leaders also reaffirmed the coverage of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, by the Japan-U.S. security treaty’s Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan. The islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China.

“China deplores and rejects” the Japan-U.S. document, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement said. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]