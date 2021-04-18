Vaccines for Everyone Eligible to Be Supplied by End-Sept.: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan now expects to secure the required number of coronavirus vaccine shots for all of those subject to the country’s vaccination program by the end of September, Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono said Sunday.

Speaking in a television program aired by Fuji Television Network Inc., Kono, who is in charge of Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations, also said Japan effectively agreed with Pfizer Inc. on an increase in the supplies of the U.S. drug maker’s coronavirus vaccine.

On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a telephone conference in Washington with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and requested additional vaccine supplies so as to make sure shots for everyone eligible in the country will become available by September.

According to Kono, Japan asked Pfizer for additional supplies by the end of September that would allow the country to secure enough number of vaccine shots, including those of other drug makers, to have all of those eligible to get vaccinated. “On this, an effective agreement has been reached,” the minister said.

“We’ve produced a situation where we can ensure vaccine delivery to those subject to Japan’s vaccination program by the end of September,” Kono said. “Vaccines will be available for everyone aged 16 or older.”

