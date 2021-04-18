Osaka Logs Record 1,220 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The daily count hit a record high for the prefecture and exceeded 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Osaka Prefecture totaled 286, up by 15 from the previous day. The hospital beds for such patients are almost full and 42 people with severe symptoms are currently being treated at hospitals originally for patients with moderate symptoms.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has said he plans to decide shortly whether to ask the central government to declare yet another state of emergency in the prefecture over the coronavirus pandemic.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 543 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]