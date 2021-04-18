Tokyo Reports 543 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 543 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Sunday.

The daily coronavirus tally topped 500 for the sixth straight day and was the highest for any Sunday since the central government lifted its second state of emergency over the virus for Tokyo on March 21.

The number of severely ill people with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 45.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 145 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 107 among those in their 30s, 83 among those in their 40s and 71 among those aged 65 or older.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]