Tokyo May Mull Seeking New State of Emergency over Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Sunday hinted at the possibility of asking the Japanese government to declare yet another state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said she has instructed metropolitan government officials to respond to a renewed rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo with a sense of speed and with an eye to the possible request for emergency declaration. "It's indispensable that we act pre-emptively," Koike said.

On Sunday, the metropolitan government reported 543 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo. The daily coronavirus tally topped 500 for the sixth straight day.

"It was a high figure for a Sunday and shows that we remain on an uptrend," Koike told reporters.

Touching on the fact that the daily count of new infection cases in Tokyo has risen some 20 pct from a week earlier, Koike reiterated her concern about the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants among young people and the increase of people going out.

