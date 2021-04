Japanese Journalist Detained in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Yuki Kitazumi, a Japanese journalist, was detained in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, by local security authorities on Sunday evening, Myanmarese media reported.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, a witness said Kitazumi was detained at his apartment in Yangon. He was told to raise both hands and was taken away by car.

On Feb. 26, Kitazumi, formerly a reporter at major Japanese newspaper publisher Nikkei Inc., was detained while covering protests against the military coup in Myanmar but was released within the day.

