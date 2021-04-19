Japan Local Govts Trying Not to Waste Coronavirus Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Local governments across Japan are trying not to waste coronavirus vaccine after some leftover doses have been discarded since COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people kicked off a week ago.

Some municipalities have made their own rules so that vaccine for elderly people can be administered to medical workers if any doses are left over due to the cancellations of vaccination appointments.

Inoculations of medical personnel, the first priority group, are yet to be completed after starting in February.

Critics say that Japan should have completed the vaccinations for the group before beginning the inoculations of elderly people, the second priority group.

After learning about the disposal of unused coronavirus vaccine doses, administrative reform minister Taro Kono, in charge of the country's COVID-19 vaccinations, called on local governments not to waste vaccine doses.

