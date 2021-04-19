Anti-Olympic Protesters Increasingly Distrustful of NHK

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Protesters against this summer's Tokyo Olympics are growingly distrustful of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, after the public broadcaster muted their chants of opposition during the live-streaming of an Olympic torch relay run.

On the night of April 1, the sound of the torch relay in the central Japan city of Nagano was turned off during the live-streaming for about 30 seconds from about a minute after the seventh runner departed and chants of protest against the Tokyo Olympic were heard.

NHK officials said that the broadcaster muted the voices in consideration for torch relay runners and other circumstances.

The protesters were members of a civic group that opposes holding the sporting event amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. About 10 members chanted slogans against the Tokyo Games at the venue of the relay, according to Masao Ezawa, the 71-year-old leader of the group.

Ezawa, who works in the dyeing industry, said he learned of NHK's act from those who watched the streamed video in which the members' voices were abruptly muted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]