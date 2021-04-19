New System to Allow Salaries to Be Paid into App Accounts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry has outlined a planned system to allow salaries to be paid directly into accounts for smartphone payment apps.

The outline was presented to a meeting on Monday of a subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council, which advises the labor minister.

The government aims to introduce the new system promptly within fiscal 2021 by revising a related ministry ordinance.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, is strongly opposed to such a system, claiming that workers may not be certain to receive salaries.

The labor standards law stipulates that salaries be provided directly to workers in cash, while the ministry ordinance currently allows salaries to be paid into accounts at financial institutions.

