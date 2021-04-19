Fukushima Town Mayor Demands Proper Compensation from TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., April 19 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of the town of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, demanded Monday that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> pay proper compensation for any reputational damage to local products from the planned release of treated radioactive water from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

Namie Mayor Kazuhiro Yoshida made the demand at a meeting with TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, who visited the town government's office.

At the meeting, Yoshida urged TEPCO to change its attitude, in order to avoid adding burdens on people affected by the March 2011 accident at the nuclear plant, noting that the company has rejected settlement proposals six times in out-of-court dispute settlement procedures with about 15,000 residents of the town.

"First of all, we'll work hard to prevent reputational damage," Kobayakawa said at a press conference after the meeting, adding, "If such damage occurs, we'll improve our efforts."

Meanwhile, the TEPCO chief did not provide a clear answer to a question on whether he will meet face-to-face with fishing operators in Fukushima. On the previous day, he said the company will keep its promise to Fukushima's fishery industry group that it will not dispose of treated water accumulated at the nuclear plant in any way without the consent of related parties.

