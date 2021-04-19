Japan Calls on Myanmar to Release Detained Journalist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has called on Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist detained in the Southeast Asian country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

The journalist was arrested in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, by security authorities, Kato told a press conference. The journalist is believed to be Yuki Kitazumi, who was also detained in Myanmar in February.

"We are calling on Myanmar to release (the journalist) at an early date. We'll continue to take every possible measure to protect Japanese citizens," Kato said.

The Japanese government is looking at why the journalist was detained, Kato said.

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, "We'll do our best to protect Japanese nationals."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]