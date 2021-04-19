Japan to Secure Enough Vaccine Doses by Sept.: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the country is now expected to secure enough coronavirus vaccine doses by September.

Suga told reporters that he has asked Pfizer Inc. to provide Japan with additional doses to ensure that the vaccine will become available to all eligible people in the country by September.

"The CEO told me that he wants to advance discussions swiftly," Suga said, referring to a call with Pfizer's Albert Bourla he made on Saturday during his trip to the United States.

On surging coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, Suga said the government is "dealing with the situation with an utmost sense of crisis."

Asked about the possibility of declaring a coronavirus state of emergency for the western prefecture, Suga said that it is currently at the pre-emergency stage. The government will consult with Osaka Prefecture about what to do, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]